BBNaija season 3 winner, Efe Money, during an interview opened up about how he spent the N25 million prize money he got from the show

The reality star noted that he didn't squander the N25 million he won as he invested the entire amount

He further spoke about his relationship with BBNaija and Multichoice, saying they are cordial

As the 7th edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) draws closer, the popular winner of its 3rd edition, Efe Money, has made some remarks about his life after the show.

Efe, during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, noted that he didn't lavish the money he won on the show as he invested everything he got.

Efe recounts how he used the money he won at BBNaija show. Credit: @efemoney

Source: Instagram

The reality star further stated that he didn't even buy one shirt from it.

He cleared the air about rumours that he is not in good times with the show organisers and multichoice.

According to him:

"“There’s no truth to that, we’re actually in good terms. Everything is cordial, we are cool, we are fine. I don’t know where all that gossip came from, that’s what they say comes with the price of fame. I’ve always been a straight and honest person."

Watch a teaser of the interview below:

Watch how he denied reports of misunderstanding with the show organisers below:

Nigerians react to Efe's interview

Social media users have reacted differently to Efe's revelation about how he spent his BBNaija win money.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Flakky75:

"Finally, his side of the story."

_Lolashub:

"This one wey dem drag efe yesterday. You post Efe today. Is this some kind of comeback?"

Naomipattrick:

"I always knew my guy was wiser than what they thought he was."

Queensleyhills:

"He looks better than what people call him on social media. Keep winning silently no matter the trolls."

