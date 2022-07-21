Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has made hilarious remarks about BBNaija winners Efe and Whitemoney

Uche maintained that the duo's decision to ignore their fans' advice not to venture into music is the biggest mistake they made in their careers, as he admitted that they are both talented

The actor further advice the next set of BBNaija housemates on what to do when they leave biggie's house, Nigerians have reacted to his post

Opinionated actor, Uche Maduagwu has sparked yet another controversial talking point after directing the careers of ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winners, Efe and Whitemoney

The actor noted that the two reality show winners would have turned out better if they had listened to their fans' advice against going into musical careers.

Uche Maduagwi speaks on Efe and Whitemoney's music careers. Credit: @efemoney @uchemaduagwu @whitemoney.

He noted that the decision to ignore their fans was their biggest career spiritual mistake because God sometimes talks to celebs through their fans.

Uche further noted advice the housemates that will be going into the 2022 edition of BBNaija to always listen to popular advice.

He also admitted that the duo of Efe and Whitemoney are super talented, and they should have exhibited their talents in different careers as he offered to give them free promotion if they follow the right career path.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Uche's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Uche Maduagwu's post about Whitemoney and Efe.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Hurainatusesay4:

"Oh u didn't see Whitemoney making waves at all? Ok keep thinking spiritually."

Iam_amyzon:

"Whitemoney is making more waves than you can ever imagine, aside from music, he’s doing a lot so rest."

Efe is the only BBNaija winner whose career never took off: Noble Igwe says

Social media influencer, Noble Igwe, was on a roll as he took former BBNaija winner Efe to the cleaners over his diss track about him.

The former reality star had released a diss track earlier, calling Noble Igwe a midget and 'Mr Man-wife' in it.

Noble, in reaction to the demeaning track, called out Efe's failed career, lack of talent and complete lack of use that even skit makers couldn't even offer him a role.

