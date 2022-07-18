Popular blogger and social media influencer Noble Igwe is on a roll as he takes former Big Brother Naija season 2 winner, Efe to the cleaners over his diss track about him

The former reality TV star had released a diss track earlier today, calling Noble Igwe a midget and 'Mr Man-wife' in it

Noble in reaction to the demeaning track called out Efe's failed career, lack of talent and complete lack of use that even skit makers couldn't even offer him a role

Popular Nigerian fashion influencer Noble Igwe is on a "vawulence" rampage on Twitter and isn't taking it easy at all with former Big Brother Naija season 2 winner, Micheal Ejeba better known as Efe.

Noble in a fiery response to a diss track that Efe released earlier today, the media personality called out the former housemate's failed music career and described him as a talentless whack singer.

Noble Igwe declares war on former BBNaija housemate Efe Photo credit: @nobleigwe/@efemoney

Source: Instagram

He went on to say he is a weak guy, with an even weaker non-existent music career. The influencer even noted that the season 2 BBNaija winner has lost all form of value and that's why ex-housemates don't even invite him for anything.

Well if you seem lost or questioning Igwe's reaction, here below is a video of the diss track;

Here is a compilation of all of Noble Igwe's reactions;

See Nigerian's reaction to both the diss track Noble's brutal comebacks

@monicvalue

"But this rap enter sha efe Abeg Dey rap no sing again. "

@uniquet_f

"Noble will drag efe gan and this beef go long. Anyone wey put mouth go collect wotowoto. If you can’t stand the heat, don’t come to the kitchen. Efe look for trouble and Noble won’t back down."

@zeinygal

"I said it then and I will say it now...Efe didn't deserve that win. Nigerians just voted for him out of pity "

@license2speed

"Gezzzzz noble igwe don finish am "

@vivisco_

"This is what we are saying concerning our choice of words... Yes he might have said something to upset you but your words to him are very harsh... Even if you feel he is talentless, keep it in your chest and ignore him..."

@sheyitobadt

Funniest part is his rap is alot better now but be like say ppl's attention Don leave

Noble Igwe shares why BBNaija organisers shun Efe

Legit.ng recalls that a concerned fan called Iyomahan had once taken to his social media page to ask questions about the friction between BBNaija organisers and its season 2 winner Efe Ejeba.

Responding to the inquest by the netizen, media personality Noble Igwe took to Iyomahan's comment section to reply to his question.

According to the father of two, after Efe won the See Gobbe season and had become a celebrity, he sat in the car and asked the Multichoice boss to come out and see him first before he steps out of his car.

