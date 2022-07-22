BBNaija season 5 winner, Laycon, during a recent interview, let his fans into his world of emotions and brilliance

The reality star and singer spoke about his love life while in Biggie's house, and he separated it from being intelligent

Laycon also spoke about his music career while declaring that he is one of the biggest personalities in Africa

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 5 winner, Laycon, during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, talked about his life, personality and relationship.

The reality star was asked about how he transformed from being a lover boy everyone knew him to be in the house to the intelligent person he is viewed as now.

Laycon talks about his intelligence and love life. Credit: @itslaycon.

Source: Twitter

Laycon differentiated between the two in a brilliant manner. According to him:

“Something everybody needs to understand is, because I am naturally intelligent doesn’t mean I’m not human, doesn’t mean I can’t love, doesn’t mean I can’t show my emotions, doesn’t mean I can’t be hurt."

Watch the video below:

Laycon brags about how big he is

He further revealed that he has been releasing music since 2012 and spoke about how his song Fierce blew, and he didn't blow up with it because he was in the house.

Laycon also declared that he is one of the biggest personalities in Africa. He mentioned the role Davido played in informing him about how big his song was when he in was in BBNaija house.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Laycon's interview

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Laycon's interview.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Eniolatito:

"Laycon seems different from the Laycon in the BBNaija house. Well, I guess it happens sha."

Sylviajohnson8153:

"Laycon intelligence needs to be studied."

Karinabecky400:

"My smart president of icons."

Source: Legit.ng