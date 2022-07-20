As many Nigerian celebrities continue to react to the death of Ada Ameh, Etinosa Idemudia has dragged some of her colleagues using it to create content

The Nollywood actress said people need to drop their phones and cameras during their condolence visit instead of making videos and sharing them on social media

This comes after videos of Empress Njamah crying and Real Warri Pikin’s condolence visit had surfaced on social media

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has queried some colleagues over their condolence visit after Ada Ameh’s death as she accused them of chasing clout.

Etinosa said people need to drop their phones and cameras while they focus on the condolence visit they came for, rather than making videos to be shared online.

Etinosa speaks on colleagues paying condolence visits over Ada Ameh's death. Credit: @adaameh @etinosaidemudia

Source: Instagram

The actress’ statement comes after some celebrities recorded paying Empress Njamah, the late Ada’s friend, a condolence visit.

While a video of Empress breaking down in tears had gone viral online, comedienne Real Warri Pikin also shared a video of her visit to Empress.

According to Etinosa, anyone who is touched by the actress’ death would not tell their P.A. to record them and share videos on social media.

She wrote:

“I feel we can all drop our phones and cameras and really do the condolence visit we came for. Imagine me seeing someone recording himself or herself coming to my father’s house for condolence. Let’s all be emotional. Sensitive, emotionally involved and emotionally genuine. Not everything is content. Well. I guess we all grieve differently. If you are really touched, if it is not just for a publicity sighting for you, you will not have mind telling your P.A hold the camera. As I’m walking in, be recording. Record everybody. She’s crying record her. Then you sat down, edited, and even put the soundtrack. No, it’s offensive. Clout is good business but this one is not nice.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

See reactions below:

mazaramaa:

"Leave Empress alone. How many of you reached out to Ada when she was going through depression??? No be today we begin see videos of people crying? Empress crying has convinced those still in doubt. If she no cry, na una go still drag her."

rukiss49:

"Wat if d P.A actually did it on her own,without empress being involve in it,my thought thou."

kween_guzman:

"I thought I was the only one who felt the disgust , why having camera film you while you cry ,Becos from the video of the crying there was a standby camera man/woman who even video another one who is still videoing with a phone ,the whole footage was totally not cool."

Real Warri Pikin visits Empress over Ada Ameh's visit

A video shared on Instagram captured the moment Warri Pikin arrived at the residence where a condolence register had been set up for the late actress.

The comedian went on to share a deep and comforting hug with Njamah. Sharing the video, she wrote:

"Empress Njamah, your kind is Rare. May You Live Long On Earth!"

