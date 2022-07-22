Popular Nollywood actres, Etinosa Idemudia, went all emotional as she recounted what she witnessed during Ada Ameh's condolence visit

During her recent interview, Etinosa explained her reasons for slamming other colleagues who took the paparazzi to a condolence visit

She was in tears as she explained that Empress Njamah was in her lowest moment when she was being recorded by the people and also spoke about her late dad

Actress Etinosa Idemudia, during an interview on TVC, revisited her reason for slamming some of her colleagues and their actions during late Ada Ameh's condolence visit.

Etinosa went all emotional on the set as she couldn't control her tears while speaking of people who were recording Empress Njamah when she was arranging the condolence register.

Etinosa explains her reason for blasting Warri Pikin, others. Credit: @etinosaofficial @realwarripikin

She noted that Empress was in a vulnerable moment, and people were there recording instead of consoling her.

The actress, who did not categorically mention a name, stated that some of her colleagues came for the visit with their paparazzi, who were recording them with dope videos. She said they could have waited for the funeral proper.

The beautiful movie star also remembered her late dad, whom she lost about a year ago.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Etinosa's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Etinosa's interview.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments. Read below:

Realasadimajor:

"That's Real Warri Pikin entering a mourning environment with camera following her up and down."

Iambisioluwabiyi:

"I agree with her summation but have you paused to think how bad this has really become the norm? I have seen videos of people in accident, in pain and all others around could do was record not offering help. What has happened to being human?"

Damselcraft:

"They are all birds of same feather!!! All of them are chasing clout."

Xaynerb_yusuph:

"Very true, I totally agree with her on this, people should learn to be more sensitive nowadays."

Real Warri Pikin visits Empress over Ada Ameh's visit

A video shared on Instagram captured the moment Warri Pikin arrived at the residence where a condolence register had been set up for the late actress.

The comedian went on to share a deep and comforting hug with Njamah. Sharing the video, she wrote:

"Empress Njamah, your kind is Rare. May You Live Long On Earth!"

