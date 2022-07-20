Condolence messages continue to pour in for friends and family members of late Nollywood actress Ada Ameh

Top comedian Warri Pikin paid a visit to actress and Ameh’s best friend, Empress Njamah, who is deeply grieving at the moment

More comforting messages pour in the comment section as many urged the Nollywood star to take things easy

The past few days have not been easy for friends and family members of veteran actress Ada Ameh who left the world on Sunday, July 17.

Top comedian Warri Pikin paid a visit to Ameh’s best friend, Empress Njamah, who has been heartbroken since the sad occurrence.

Warri Pikin visits Empress over Ada Ameh's death. Photo: @realwarripikin/@empressnjamah



A video shared on Instagram captured the moment Warri Pikin arrived at the residence where a condolence register had been set up for the late actress.

The comedian went on to share a deep and comforting hug with Njamah. Sharing the video, she wrote:

"Empress Njamah, your kind is Rare. May You Live Long On Earth!"

Watch below:

More comforting messages pour in for Njamah

nancyisimeofficial said:

"Sigh! Please hug @empressnjamah a little longer for me."

uwailaosamwonyi said:

"She's broken, I can't imagine what she's going through.... Lord, pls comfort her."

uzo692001 said:

"This is what true friendship means,and describes God bless you@empressnjamah May God console you Amen."

roxy_oyinbo_queen said:

"She was hiding all her pain just to make everyone around her happy. Heaven indeed gained an angel. Rest In Peace ."

emeraldclaire_couture said:

"May God console her. I don’t want to loose any of friends like this please Lord. I want us all to grow old and see our great grandkids."

allyville_luv said:

"My prayers are with you @empressnjamah you did your best, You are a kind of sister anyone will wish to have, life happens, hang in there sis, God bless you and keep @adaameh keep resting, you fought and gave happiness depict all you had to go through, your memories live on."

Seun Osigbesan mourns late Ada Ameh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Seun Osigbesan joined several Nigerians who have mourned the sudden and painful demise of Nollywood veteran, Ada Ameh.

Osigbesan who plays the role of Ameh’s elder daughter in the hit family drama series, The Johnsons, penned an emotional tribute on her Instagram page.

Fans of the show were spotted in the comment section with comforting words for the actress who had a tight relationship with Ameh.

