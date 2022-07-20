Singer Davido has expressed his satisfaction over reports that INEC will be presenting a certificate to his uncle and Osun governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke

The 30BG hitmaker, who had cried out days ago, reacted to a letter making the rounds online while stressing the need for people to always speak up

Nigerians were seen in Davido’s comment section with different reactions, with one fan urging him to return to music squarely

Top music star Davido has maintained an eagle eye over the past few days on proceedings around his uncle, Ademola Jackson Adeleke’s win as the next governor of Osun.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the singer took to his Twitter page calling out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for delaying the official presentation of a certificate of return to his uncle.

Davido reacts as INEC is set to present a certificate of return to his uncle. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido’s tweet received a response from the electoral umpire, stressing that it could take as long as 14 days for candidates to be given their certificates.

However, in a fresh development, the 30 BG crooner excitedly expressed his satisfaction following reports that Adeleke’s certificate of return will be presented on Wednesday, July 20.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Davido responded to a letter purportedly from INEC stating details of the presentation ceremony.

“Sometimes e better to talk,” the Assurance hitmaker wrote.

See his tweet below:

Social media users react

@uredo_husna

"You’re right dear."

@HzRoyalcraynez said:

"We heard Babayemi is planning a move and PDP might lose the election like what happened in Bayelsa."

@thisissamani said:

"Why is the certi looking like photocopy? Well what matters is we getting it in lesss than 2hrs, Thanks to David for all he has done ❤️."

@Ipinsam3 said:

"@davido they said dem dey carry 50 lawyers come fight unna ."

@ZakariyauBayo said:

"Mk we collect the certificates first ,after that we go Dey Go court till we finish our 8years."

@grantresponse said:

"Bro if your other fans are not been blunts with you. I would do it , we miss the old David . I mean the old baddest . Stay off social media bro . Like the break you took before you dropped “Fem” that year . This is not you David . You’re starving us of hits."

Osun 2022: Ademola Adeleke prostrates for Davido's father in video

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported the moment Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke, was announced the winner of the Osun gubernatorial election.

Top politicians like former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki, and the Adeleke family members led by Davido's father, Adedeji Adeleke, gathered in their private situation room to monitor the result of the election.

As soon as Ademola was named the winner, his first action was to prostrate before his elder brother, who had stood by him all the way in his bid to be the governor of their home state.

Source: Legit.ng