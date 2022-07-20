Popular record producer Jae5 has sparked reactions on social media after he revealed the amount he charges to make beats

Jae5 said he charges N18 million per beat as he spoke on why he keeps working with the likes of Burna Boy and J Hus

He added that him producing the beat for an artist doesn’t guarantee hits but quality music, as many dragged him

Popular British-Ghanaian producer and mixing engineer Jonathan Kweku Awote-Mensah, better known as Jae5, has stunned many with the amount he charges for creating beats.

Jae5, in a now-deleted tweet, disclosed he charges N18 million per beat, adding that any singer who can’t afford him should stay away.

Jae5 speaks on why he loves working with Burna Boy, Skepta, others. Credit: @jae5

The producer, who has worked with the likes of Burna Boy, J Hus, Skepta, among others, gave reasons why he continues to work with these singers aside from their talents.

See his post below:

Why Jae5 likes to work with Burna Boy, others

Reacting to a fan who asked if Burna Boy also paid N18m, Jae said he loves working with the singer and others because they don’t argue about money.

In his words:

“U wana know why I keep working with these guys aside from their talent. We don’t argue or speak about money we just send invoice when works done. Business always correct!”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

yamayamarecords:

"If the song nor blow nko?"

colourfeet_theloverboy:

"Make me just see your free beat I go jump on top am sebi na person way get money u go sue."

morenikeji_adee:

"Okay now..... shebi all of this will matter in heaven sha no disrespect sir!"

dr_akgodogwu:

"Simple tim tim ka tin tin ti ka and small whistle and violin! Oho."

Fans compare Burna Boy's Last Last to Kizz Daniel's Buga

Nigerian singers Burna Boy and Kizz Daniel trended on social media after their fans compared their hit songs Last Last and Buga, respectively.

While some fans supported Burna Boy, others pointed out that the singer's song Last Last went popular because of his reputation on the international scene, adding that without that, it was nothing compared to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

bowiii said:

"Okay... Let's the views within the time frame speak. Its easier for Burna to make Billboard than Kizz, because as an artist, Burna is bigger and more recognised globally, but when it comes to Buga and Last Last... BUGA head and shoulders above."

