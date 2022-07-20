Media personality Denrele Edun, in a recent visit to Enugu state, took time out to visit the new house of famous controversial relationship therapist, Blessing CEO

The fashionista media veteran had taken to his Instagram page last night to share a video of himself at the Lina Villa

Blessing gave the energetic media man a tour of the new villa while also, at some point, calling the attention of the camera person to take snapshots of her newly augmented backside

Flamboyant media personality Denrele Edun, in grand style, stormed the new mansion of controversial relationship therapist Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO in Enugu state.

Denrele, during the tour of the house, took special conviction to confirm that this time this new house is real.

Denrele Visits Blessing CEO at her New mansion in Enugu Photo credit: @denrele_edun/@blessingCEO

Source: UGC

Legit.ng recalls that some years back, the BOM blogger had claimed that she had acquired a mansion in Port Harcourt which was later debunked to be a lie.

Confirming the new house

However, recently, Blessing had revealed again that she had gotten herself a new house, which of course, people didn't believe because of her previous lie.

But this time, if going by the visuals provided by Denrele, it seems it's true that this new mansion really does belong to Miss Nkiruka. Pictures of herself and her kids could be seen hanging on the wall of the house.

The video showed her personal room and that of her kids also. The controversial therapist as ever even went further to reveal that she just had her backside done.

She intentional called the attention of the camera person to get shots of her newly augmented derriere.

Watch the full clip of the house tour below;

See how Nigerians reacted to the tour of the blogger's new house;

@phursuns

"Mr @walenut so as to focus on yansh, you say make @denrele_edun move abi, I won't say anything ooooooo"

@ekehbrendan

"This my boss and his playful but tactical approach to life amazes me !! "

@viraliciousvee_

"Did she know that her skirt zip was down?"

@yemitheplug

"The mansion is for real"

@iammikky2

"Gist lover in the mud"

Blessing CEO Flaunts Her House 2 Years After Claiming Onye Eze's Mansion

Legit.ng recalls that late last year the self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing CEO flaunted a house on social media and stated that she would be opening it with a big ceremony in December.

This announcement by Blessing came two years after she claimed the house of a man called Onye Eze on Instagram was hers.

The video shared BOM therapist showed that work is still being done on the house, according to her, the video is the process.

