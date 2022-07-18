Singer Burna Boy has cleared the air about a controversial statement he made about the proceeds from his hit song, Last Last

During an appearance on the Shopping Sneakers show, the singer explained that US singer, Toni Braxton, doesn’t exactly get the whole 60% as he had mentioned

Burna equally stated that he has made more money from the song than any others he has recorded in his entire career

Singer Burna Boy caused a stir on social media some weeks ago after disclosing that US singer, Toni Braxton, gets 60% off his song, Last Last, since he sampled her record.

However, the Grammy-winning musician cleared the air on his statement during a recent appearance on the Shopping Sneakers show.

Burna Boy clears the air on 60% drama with Toni Braxton. Photo: @burnaboygram/@tonibraxton

According to Burna, a lot of people misconstrued his words, and he never really meant that the singer was going to get the entire 60 per cent.

Burna stressed that Braxton wouldn’t be getting the bulk of the money as it might go to the pockets of other parties who had stakes in the record from years ago.

Last Last has brought a lot of money

The music star equally pointed out that he has made more money from Last Last than any other song he has recorded in his entire music career.

Burna added that the song is still about two months old, and he still stands to make more money from it.

Watch the singer speak below:

Social media users react

@ShaydeeGraphic said:

"Man said it himself that tony is collecting 60% from the income On the Low over 100m, last last about 30m on Spotify. What’s he tryna prove?"

@drikmarley said:

"People think streams is always only about numbers. Spotify will pay a 30M streams in the US than a 30M streams in Africa. This song has reached number 1 in over 50 countries. Just tryna calculate the bag. YouTube does the same thing. Prioritize location of streams."

@ChigweOf said:

"Burna too lie sha, so Last last had brought you more money than those your other hits."

@aexkinsley said:

"Burna boy said Toni was getting 60%, Nigerians that has never been to a studio were chasing bangers giving him pr for the song to fetch more money, Toni might be 60% for publishing royalties alone, money from streams are meant for artists, record label and his management.."

