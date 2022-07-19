Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has once again got fans talking on social media

The celebrity disk jockey posted snaps of herself flying in a private jet with just her personal assistant

According to Cuppy, she needs more friends because flying alone in the jet is not good for the environment

Popular Nigerian celebrity, DJ Cuppy, has got fans talking on social media after she shared a post on needing friends.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, the billionaire’s daughter shared a series of snaps of herself in a private jet.

Apparently, the big jet was close to empty as she was aboard with just her personal assistant and the flight crew.

DJ Cuppy says she needs more friends after flying alone in private jet. Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy posted a photo of herself with her assistant and noted that she needs more friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to her, having a whole jet to herself and just her assistant is not good for the environment.

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Cuppy’s call for more friends

Not long after Cuppy shared the post, it drew a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians on social media. As expected, many of them showed interest in being friends with the billionaire’s daughter. Read some of their comments below:

Realnoravivian:

“I will never be broke in my life .”

Xander11888:

“So what is stopping her from having more friends?”

Jummycollections:

“Let me Clinch Jeje , Age is just a Number, Money is the real Deal .”

Nene_vee2:

“Make I go apply .”

Fakayodeoluwabunmi:

“Take me with you bae.”

Mcsekere:

“@cuppymusic me sef don tire to dey jump okada alone, make you join me ooo.”

Interesting.

Cuppy reacts after a troll told her to find a man before she turns 40

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy was reminded by a social media user of the need to find a man before turning 40.

The drama started after DJ Cuppy shared some photos of herself as she asked her fans whether she should add a model to her curriculum vitae.

Reacting to the post, a Twitter user told the billionaire daughter to make sure to get a man before she clocks 40.

Source: Legit.ng