Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy was caught up in an exchange with a troll who told her to find a man before she turns 40

DJ Cuppy, in a response via her Twitter handle, said she prays she sees 30, which some months away

The exchange between DJ Cuppy and the troll stirred reactions from her fans and followers, with many saying she should have blocked him

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, was reminded by a Twitter user of the need to find a man before turning 40.

The drama started after Cuppy shared some photos of herself as she asked her fans whether she should add a model to her curriculum vitae.

Let me see 30 first: DJ Cuppy. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the post, a Twitter user told the billionaire daughter to get a man before she clocks 40.

Cuppy, who was not ready to let the troll get to her, said she told him to let her get to 30 first.

She wrote:

"Let me see 30 first in Jesus name."

This will be coming a few months to Dj Cuppy’s 30th birthday, which falls on November 11, 2022.

See their exchanges below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

nosafik:

"See your response, you’re not angry triggered or angry. If na some, dem fit curse him papa, he has no right saying that but your reaction is stellar and even with an emoji that says it all Cuppy maturity"

segun:

"Cuppy is never angry with any trolls sha, she no dey even block sef."

pascal2017:

"When the right person shows up, her heart will be taken......Enough of all these unnecessary pressure, make person no go do mistake ."

memory0147:

"Cuppy, anytime wey don ready to settle down Abeg hit me cos I will accept you anytime any day."

Cuppy links Lawrence Okolie with her billionaire dad

Nigerian billionaire daughter and disc jockey trended on social media after she shared a photo of her, her dad Femi Otedola and popular boxer Lawrence Okolie.

In the caption of the photo, Cuppy revealed she linked up the boxer with her billionaire dad.

She wrote:

“Linked up the Champ with the Oga .”

Source: Legit.ng