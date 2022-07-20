Different reactions took over social media after Davido's uncle Senator Adeleke won the Osun governorship election

A man pointed out on Twitter that the politician would siphon state funds and use it to build Atlanta Georgia

Davido spotted the tweet and schooled the man on how many houses they have in Atlanta and how long they have had them

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has been on ground since his uncle became the governor-elect of Osun state to reply his critics.

A man took to Twitter to say that Senator Adeleke when eventually in power, would loot the state funds and use it to invest in Atlanta Georgia.

Davido replies man who dragged his uncle Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

"Las las Adeleke will use Osun state money to build Atlanta Georgia. What a pity for the people of Osun state."

Davido sighted the tweet and he made sure to point out that his family has four houses in Atlanta since 1994.

"We’ve had 4 mansions in Atlanta since 94 ."

See the exchange below:

Nigerians react to the exchange

@RareActivist:

"Your face show. Your shoes shine. Una money long!"

@Nana_Aeesh:

"Na this kind God when i wan dey do. Big Flex!"

officialladyijay:

"The reply was epic!!! "

faustinadung:

"When u think say u get bad mouth but u go meet person way pass u"

callmedamy:

"I love the reply …for this life just get money."

_aniscooser:

"That’s a great response from Davido. I’m convinced that the hardest language to speak for some people is the truth."

iamitohan_p:

"Lmao I love this when a rich man becomes the governor "

@Davidsmithikka1:

"Lmao .. he doesn’t know who Adeleken is … stupid fowl "

Davido returns home, chills with Imade

Davido wowed many with how hard he stuck his head out for his politician uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke to emerge governor-elect of Osun state.

The singer pulled his crew members, resources, and weight on social media to ensure that support for his bundle was top-notch.

After spending a few days after the election, Davido finally moved with his people and returned to his Banana Island mansion.

The singer shared a clip of the moment he moved out of Osun with his people and finally got to spend time with his first child, Imade.

Source: Legit.ng