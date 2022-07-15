Controversial indigenous singer Portable finally reacts and gives reasons why he chose to sing and campaign for the APC at the upcoming Osun State elections

The singer in a post on his Instagram page opened up about the neglect and ridicule he was shown by the PDP 2018 when he made a song for the party

The singer in his post noted that he does music for a living and so he would sing and perform for whoever pays him

Fast-rising controversial singer, Portable (Dr Zeh) has come out to clear the air about him working with the national ruling party the APC and campaigning for the party ahead of this weekend's gubernatorial election in Osun State.

The singer wrote on his page that 4-years ago, he made a song for Sen. Ademola Adeleke the PDP candidate for the Osun state election in 2018 but he was however ignored as an upcoming artist.

"Ademola Adeleke ignore the song I made for him in 2018": Portable reveals why he is supporting the APC Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

But now for the 2022 Osun state election, he was contracted by the All Progressive Congress for him to sing and perform his hit song "Zazu" during their campaign and people are complaining and criticising him for it.

Portable wrote saying, he does music for a living and that's his only means of fending for his family.

He further averred that he is only fulfilling his obligation as a singer since he was paid to do a job he has to do it.

Read post's full post below;

"4 years ago I made a song for PDP as an upcoming artist I was neglected, I do music for a living I do music to fend for my family I got paid by APC to sing my blown song (zazu) and here are people complaining, my job is to sing and perform anything that pays me is what I will do, when I get paid for a job I do it , I am not a politician I am a musician I hope all my fans understands this because when I was nobody no one paid me for anything now that I got paid to sing kindly let me do it in peace thanks to all my fans that came out today God bless you all"

See the different reactions that Portable's revelation generated;

@gbohunmi_ade

"Na performance too by holding their flag ? Around the street "

@therayztv

"Do your work and survive bro… Las Las no body go pay your bills. Collect you money and do your job and let the people vote their conscience. "

@swag_omoluabi

"If they give portable 5m today . E go campaign for pdp,, everything na money"

@lullas_decor_surprises

"But davido give you money then davido Bo card for you then in dollars ..Lmao"

@brightograce

"Nor be portable write this thing "

Knocks As Singer Portable Storms Osun To Canvass For Oyetola, Shares Video On Instagram

Legit.Ng recalls reporting that popular street sensation Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable had taken to social media to share a video of himself with the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, in Oshogbo ahead of the state's governorship election.

In the video, Portable was seen canvassing for the Osun State governor, who is contesting for another term in office, under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Zazu crooner in the video had flaunted to the camera a bag of money, revealing that he had been ‘bankrolled’. “Akoi Kudi, Akoi Grace, Akoi 4+4,” he said as he urged Osun state voters to vote for Oyetola and APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng