Nigerian singer Wizkid is a year older today July 16 and his manager Sunday Are has taken to social media to celebrate him

Are who sees Wizkid as a son, dedicated a post to the singer where he expressed how proud he is of his journey and career

Fans and followers of the talent manager flooded his page with numerous birthday wishes for Wizkid

Wizkid's manager, Sunday Are has joined the long list of Nigerians who have celebrate Wizkid on the occasion of his birthday today, July 16.

Are shared a video of compiled photos of Wizkid and gushed over him in the caption, while expressing immense pride.

Wizkid's manager celebrates him as he marks 32nd birthday Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The manager who treats Wizkid like his son also sent heartfelt prayers to hm and wished him even a better journey than he is on currently in life.

"Happy birthday wiz, I am proud of you. Proud of all your achievements ,May you have a wonderful birthday, my son. I pray for your beautiful health and great well-being in the year to come, i pray you have nothing but positive vibes and stay motivated throughout this journey called life, May you have all that comes with it: Health, happiness, love, and prosperity! Stay blessed and stay happy always. Wishing you a very wonderful birthday ❤️@wizkidayo"

Nigerians celebrate Wizkid

Wizkid’s manager Sunday Are hails singer’s mum on her birthday

Wizkid's mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun celebrated her birthday, and the singer's veteran manager, Sunday Are, was full of praises for the beautiful woman.

The superstar's manager shared videos of the celebrant vibing to her son's music dedicated to her and commended the woman greatly.

Sunday thanked Dolapo for raising a superstar and admitted that she is also more like a mother to him.

