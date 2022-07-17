Popular Nigerian singer Seyi Shay has finally let people into her world by showing off her cute daughter

The singer had her baby in April and took her time before revealing special details about her child

Seyi Shay also used the opportunity to share videos of herself just before her daughter arrived, and talk about how motherhood has been treating her

Popular Nigerian singer Seyi Shay has got fans and colleagues using with love after she finally showed off her baby.

The singer welcomed her first child few months ago, and she has been discreeet about giving any details about her child.

Seyi Shay finally shows off baby's face Photo credit: @iamseyishay

Source: Instagram

Seyi however on her Instagram page showed her baby's face and even revealed the names she has been given.

"Hmmm, Where do I start ? Of course firstly I give Glory to the Most High, the source of creation, the creator of the Universe, OUR GOD for such a beautiful gift Everyday I stare at this jewel and I’m just amazed Like ‘Did we really do that?’ Everybody been asking for pics for so long, so, here u go! Enjoy the 1st reel of many We Welcome Ajoke, oluwaseyi, Olarenwaju…

She also shared moments before and after her daughter's birth in the video and took to the caption to express how happy her daughter's arrival made her.

"So far Motherhood has been an amazing learning experience. This is a different kind of Love, patience, empathy happiness and Joy. I couldn’t ask for more in this life tbh. As the song says, ‘I prayed for you my whole life’ AND Thank you lot for your well wishes, gifts and for checking in on us! May God bless you and meet you at the point of your needs ❤️Stay tuned and follow @issaloveofficial for updates and let’s have some fun!"

Watch the adorable video below:

Nigerians gush over Seyi Shay's baby

gbemioo:

"Beautiful . Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️"

lalaakindoju:

"So so precious. Congratulations hun. God bless you and Issalove ❤️"

kemiadetiba:

"Congratulations mommy. Issa Love is blessed now and forever... And absolutely gorgeous too ♥️"

nancyisimeofficial:

"She’s perfect Congratulations again Shay❤️"

officialwaje:

"❤️ We love Issa and her mummy. Congratulations sweetheart."

amyosaidso:

"I'm so happy for y'all❤️! Kiss Issa Love for me"

estaregrams:

"Sweet IssaLove, welcome to the world my birthday twin! Congratulations Seyi! Congratulations ❤️"

