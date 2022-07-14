On July 12, Funke Akindele, via a video post, announced she has been nominated as the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos

This took a lot of Nigerians by surprise as the actress was just coming out of a broken marriage to singer JJC Skillz

Her colleagues and fans have, however, taken to social media to congratulate the actress and also pledge their support for her ambition

Since the emergence of Funke Akindele as the running mate to Lagos state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, congratulations have been rolling in.

To the delight of many colleagues and fans, Funke Akindele, on July 12, 2022, via a video on her verified Instagram page, announced that she had been nominated as the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos state.

This is the first time a lady would be running mate to a governorship candidate in Lagos under the PDP platform, and this was seen as a great achievement for the actress.

Several Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to celebrate Akindele as they stormed the comment section of her declaration post to wish her luck. At the same time, some also promised her their support. Some have also continued to share her activities on their Instastories.

Legit.ng has, however, gathered names of 20 notable celebrities who have reacted in one way or the other to the emergence of Funke as PDP deputy governorship candidate in Lagos.

1. Mo Bimpe

Nollywood actress and wife to popular actor Lateef Adedimeji, Adebimpe Oyebade was among celebrities that flooded Funke Akindele's comment section with congratulatory messages.

The young actress commented, "Lagos for Lagos", the slogan for the PDP gubernatorial campaign in Lagos. Funke replied to her comment with a thumb up.

2. Monalisa Stephen

Another celebrity who excitedly commented on Akindele's post was plus-sized model and entrepreneur Monalisa Stephen. She congratulated her and wrote: "A breath of fresh air. Congratulations ma. #WomenInPolitics #WeSupportYou.” Funke also replied to her by saying, "Thank you @Monalisa.stephen! #Timeforpositivechange #GetYourPVC #JandorFunke.”

3. Tacha

Popular reality television star, Tacha also joined others to celebrate Funke as she took to the comment section to congratulate the actress. She simply wrote in capital letters: "CONGRATULATION!!!!" Funke Akindele also replied to her comment with a thumb up.

4. Teddy A

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate and one of the actors on the Jenifa's Diary television series by Funke Akindele, Teddy A, also congratulated her.

He wrote: "Congratulations, mama." Funke replied to him, "@iamteddya Thank you! #GetYourPVC #JandorFunke #TimeForPositiveChange.”

5. Regina Chukwu

Nollywood actress and movie producer Regina Chukwu couldn't hide her excitement as she didn't only congratulate the actress but also pledged her support. The actress wrote in the comment section: "I am all for this."

6. Moyo Lawal

Actress and social media influencer Moyo Lawal congratulated Funke Akindele on the new feat. Moyo also took to the comment section of the post to share some hearts and hands up smileys while Funke also replied to her with a thumb up.

7. Ogbolor

Actor and comedian Michael Uba, aka Ogbolor, one of the actors in Funke's Jenifa's Diary, also congratulated her. The OAP took to the comment section of the declaration post and wrote: "Congratulations, wishing you all the best big sis."

8. Lolo

Popular Nigerian radio presenter Omotunde Adebowale David, better known as Lolo1, is also one of the actors in Jenifa's Diary. She complimented Funke on her new feat as she took to the comment section of her declaration post to write: "Congratulations… Stand by your convictions and do all God has called you to do." Funke replied: "@officiallolo1 Thank you so much, sis! #TimeForPositiveChange #JandorFunke #GetYourPVC.”

9. Biola Adebayo

Actress Biola Adebayo congratulated the actress on the new feat and pledged her support. She wrote: "Let's do this. Congratulations, sis." Funke also replied to her by thanking her for her support.

10. Omowumni Ajiboye

Nollywood actress Omowumi Ajiboye also couldn't hide her excitement as she wrote: "Wooow! This is huge. Congratulations Iya Ibeji, more success."

11. Bidemi Kosoko

Actress Bidemi Kosoko also joined other celebrities in wishing Funke success in her new endeavour. She took to the comment section to write: "Congratulations ma'am… Success all the way."

12. Ibrahim Chatta

Popular Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta did not only congratulate Funke, but also pledged his support for her ambition. He wrote: "Well done, Iya Ibeji. Let's do this by God's grace. Funke, however, replied: "@ibrahimchatta_lordthepsis Thank you! #TimeForPositiveChange #JandorFunke.

13. Bolanle Ninalowo

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo also reacted to the declaration post on Instagram as he dropped a comment on the post. The actor dropped a trophy smiley in the comment section, and Funke replied by thanking him.

14. Eniola Badmus

Actress Eniola Badmus, a close pal of Funke Akindele, congratulated her as she also dropped a comment in the comment section. She wrote: "Congratulations, Lafunky." Funke replied: "Badosky!!! Oya, let's better the lives of We Lagosians."

15. Uche Jombo

Nigerian actress, screenwriter and movie producer Uche Jombo congratulated Funke on her new feat. Reacting via the comment section of the declaration post, Jombo simply wrote: "Congratulations."

16. Banky W

Nigerian-American singer, rapper, actor, entrepreneur and politician Bankole Wellington, a House of Representatives candidate under the PDP platform in Lagos state, has also felicitated with Funke on her new feat. Banky didn't drop a comment on the declaration post but shared it on his Instastory as he congratulated both Funke and Jandor.

17. Alex Ekubo

Nollywood actor and a close pal of Funke Akindele is one of the few celebrities who didn't just congratulate her but also shared her flier on his page. Alex has felicitated with Funke and pledged his total support for her ambition as he shared the #JandorFunke flier and added a caption:

"I have always been proud of @funkejenifaakindele and her journey, waking up to this news this morning started me off nicely…I love you Ore mi; thanks for being a breath of fresh air. I dey with you fully. #EkoOniBaje."

Funke replied to him, saying: "Brotherly, thank you so much. Time for a positive change. #JandorFunke."

18. Shan George

"I find this truly awesome; the joy I feel right now makes my eyes teary. Yesss! I believe," these were the words of Nigerian actress Shan George as she expressed her excitement at the news of Funke Akindele emerging as the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos state.

19. Kate Henshaw

Another woman in politics, actress Kate Henshaw, congratulated Funke Akindele on her new feat. It would be recalled that Kate also participated in politics in Cross River state, where she contested for the House of Representatives seat but lost to the incumbent occupier of the seat.

In response to Funke's declaration post, Kate wrote: "Congratulations, Funkazeee… Give it a go… No one was born a politician, but we must all do our best for a better society." Funke Akindele, however, replied to her by thanking her.

20. Joke Silva

Last but not least was veteran actress Joke Silva who also took to the comment section of Funke's declaration post to felicitate with her. Joke simply wrote: "Well done girl." Funke replied to her and said: "Thank you, ma. #Abreathoffreshair."

Fans troop out to welcome Funke Akindele as she visits dad’s town Ikorodu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele was on July 12, unveiled at her father’s land Ikorodu.

The actress and governorship candidate of the PDP, Dr Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, were received with warmth and joy as men and women trooped out in their numbers to give them support.

According to a caption to her post, the actress said she was officially unveiled as the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP at Ikorodu.

