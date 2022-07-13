Funke Akindele was officially unveiled as the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos at her father’s town – Ikorodu

In a video she shared on her verified Instagram page, a mammoth crowd welcomed the actress as she stormed Ikorodu with the governorship candidate, Jandor

Funke had earlier announced she would be putting her acting career on hold for the main time while she focuses on the new task ahead of her

Nollywood actress and deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, was yesterday July 12, unveiled at her father’s land Ikorodu.

The actress and governorship candidate of the PDP, Dr Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, were received with warmth and joy as men and women trooped out in their numbers to give them support.

Funke Akindele and Jandor. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele @officialjandor

Source: Instagram

According to a caption to her post, the actress said she was officially unveiled as the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP at Ikorodu yesterday.

She wrote: “We were welcomed with warmth and joy in Ikorodu, my father-land as Dr Azeez Olajide Adediran #Jandor officially unveiled me as the PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate of Lagos State.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The governorship candidate, Jandor, also in a post on his Instagram page and confirmed the actress was officially unveiled as the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP. He also thanked the people of Ikorodu for accepting them with open arms.

He wrote: “A huge thank you to the people of Ikorodu for welcoming us #JandorFunke with open arms as we officially unveiled the PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate of Lagos State, Funke Akindele.”

Reactions trail Funke Akindele’s emergence as PDP deputy governorship candidate in Lagos

Reactions have continued to trail her emergence as the PDP deputy governorship candidate in Lagos state, as many congratulate her on the new feat while some believe she wasn’t the right candidate.

Check out some reactions to her emergence below:

symply_tacha:

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!”

iam_alesh:

“A step to success let’s go there World Best Funke ❤️❤️❤️”

ogbolor:

“Congratulations. Wishing you the best big sis”

officiallolo1:

“Congratulations…. Stand by your convictions and do all God has called you to do”

fummzydfoods:

“Auntie Funke no disappoint us biko. After u don do this one well, na VP come go President. ”

itsreepha:

“Congratulations jare my sister….don’t mind awon elenu shipoti. They want change but ain’t ready for it”

biodun_thomas:

“No wonder I faced traffic today , congrats ma”

ennie_mavin:

"Funke didn't align with we the people of ikorodu ever since her limelight but claims ikorodu now to buy our vote . Always remember home not only when u need us."

Funke Akindele Officially Accepts to Be PDP Jandor’s Deputy, Suspends Acting for Politics

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that after weeks of speculations, Funke Akindele has finally confirmed the news that she is running for the deputy governor's office in Lagos.

According to reports earlier, Funke and some other candidates had been considered for the post by PDP's Lagos governorship candidate , Dr Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor.

The mum of two confirmed that she would be putting her career on hold to better fill in her position and serve the state.

Source: Legit.ng