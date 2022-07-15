Actress turned politician Funke Akindele recently granted an interview, and aired her opinion about how things are being run in Lagos state

The mum of two who is running for the post of deputy governor in the state noted that infrastructure like roads and traffic lights aren't done professionally because of tribalism and favouritism

Funke's statement got people talking with quite a number of people pointing out that she knows nothing about politics

Award-winning actress turned politician Funke Akindele has sparked reactions on social media after she gave reasons as to why some things aren't working in Lagos state.

Funke will be contesting for the post of deputy governor under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with Jandor as her running mate.

Funke Akindele stirs reactions with statement about Lagos Photo credit: @playgroundnew/@funkeakindelejenifa

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Channels television, the mum of two pointed out that roads are very bad in lagos and even traffic lights aren't properly and professionally done due to tribalism and favouritism.

She also added that when she and her partner get into power, they will change a lot of things.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Funke's statement

joanchris06:

"Oh JJC skillz was actually the brain behind ur smart moves."

desire.wears_accessories:

"Tension."

oluomobalogun:

"Politics is not aunty calling "

ladyteee2020:

"Cut".....Repeat what you just said...."

bennyblak77:

"Give it up for Tonto Dikeh, she is smart and intelligent."

obby_esseh:

"Mami no worry yourself…..You don’t understand politics."

d_leastblog9ja:

"It’s your turn Nwanyi Oma @funkejenifaakindele "

Funke Akindele, Jandor show off dance steps during rally

A major topic of discussion on social media for days now is actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele's acceptance to run for the post of deputy governor in Lagos state.

The mum of two recently shared a video where she officially accepted to be PDP's Dr Abdul Azeez Adediran aka Jandor's running mate.

During their rally, Funke who is known for her impressive dance skills entertained the crowd with reigning dance steps. Jandor also joined her, and the people around them cheered them on.

The video stirred mixed reactions, while some hailed the actress for taking a bold step, others think she looked unserious.

Source: Legit.ng