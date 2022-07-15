Popular singer and Davido's cousin, BRed, has arrived Nigeria to show his full support for his Dad Ademola Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke is vying to become the governor of Osun state as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming election

BRed was seen in a video flaunting bundles of cash as he heads to Osun state to join the election party

Preparations are in top gear ahead of the Saturday, July 16, governorship election in Osun state as singer BRed travelled down to Nigeria to show his support for his dad, Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke is the PDP's candidate in the Osun election, and BRed's musician cousin, Davido, has been very vocal about his support to ensure his uncle emerges as the number one citizen in the state.

To further boost the PDP's candidate's chances in the election, his musician son, BRed, decided to join the party immediately he got to Nigeria as he was seen in a video sharing bundles of cash to people.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to BRed's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to BRed's video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Officialdavepolo:

"Stomach infrastructure. Collect the money and still vote your choice."

Apexfabrics:

"The Adelekes are serving family goals."

Kaybs_wignature:

"This is low key vote buying but heck….. you stan him, so you will not see it as such."

Doux_soft_:

"So na money be election now dem no Dey even keep am again Em no say hungry don wan finish us."

Yusmegwears:

"Don’t be deceive, politics involve money anywhere."

O____damilare:

"Una go dey blame government for sharing money, and una dey praise this one. we just start for Naija."

