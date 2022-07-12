Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele got her fans gushing when she shared a beautiful video with her twin boys on Instagram

The mother of two shared a video of herself singing to the two boys in native Yoruba language, and her fans can relate with the traditional song

Funke's video sparked hilarious reactions o social media e as she refused to show the twins' faces to her numerous followers

Ace Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele once again served enviable motherhood goals on social media and his fans are loving the vibe.

The actress shared a lovely video on her verified Instagram story channel where she sang in the Yoruba language to his twin boys.

Funke AKindele shares video with her twins. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele @jjcskillz

Source: Instagram

The proud mother sang about cooking beans for her twins, and they vibed rhythmically along with her.

As expected, the actress in the video refused to show the face of the young boys.

Nigerians react to Funke Akindele video singing for her babies

Social media users have reacted differently to Funke Akindele's post with her twin boys, most of them commended her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ofzcouture:

"She want her kids to move around in peace without this yeyebrity wahala...i support u joor... carry go."

Seyi_de_reggie:

"Hiding their faces so people don’t bring them into any of these bully games online…it’s necessary abeg."

Annmaria.omo:

"They’ve grown so big."

Jasonmomoafanchat220:

"A woman that refuse to stay with a man.las las small small boys will use her for rehearsals."

Elizbeth__________:

"Still hiding their faces till now?"

Truthfulcommenter100:

"The one on the right has the father's head."

Actress Chizzy Alichi reacts amid news of Funke Akindele's crashed union

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi took to social media to make a positive declaration about her union.

This comes amid singer JJC’s announcement that his six-years-old marriage to Omo Ghetto actress Funke Akindele-Bello has come to an end.

Alichi’s comment sparked several reactions from members of the online community with many calling her out for being insensitive and making an ill-timed post.

