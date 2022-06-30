Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi has taken to social media to make a declaration about her union

This comes amid singer JJC’s announcement that his six-years-old marriage to Funke Akindele-Bello has come to an end

Alichi’s comment sparked several reactions from members of the online community with many calling her out for being insensitive

Nollywood film star Chizzy Alichi has come under fire on social media following an ill-timed post on her Instastory channel.

The movie star made a holy declaration on her marriage just hours after JJC announced his separation from top actress, Funke Akindele-Bello.

"My marriage will is working and will continue to work IJN. Amen," the actress wrote.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Social media users come after Alichi

romide60 said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"This one doesn’t have sense."

chocolate__smoothie said:

"It’s the insensitive timing for me."

garry_tee said:

"No marriage is beyond Breakfast. Know this and know peace."

amah_ra said:

"But what is really going on with these generation???Nobody wants to cool down and make things right.It takes two to tangle.God Abeg o"

im_sheila00 said:

"Abeg them go dey make person feel say marriage be scam......I hate broken homes Sha may God grace us with everlasting partners."

amarachi_legit_ said:

"It is well oh, but marriage shouldn’t be ended so easily, you guys understood each other enough before you got married."

kemz_kemzy said:

"Yes oo Chizzy with her calm cute husband that she doesn’t even show nobody only few knows that man and which’s best for her Marriage. I love how she’s handling her ting."

Chizzy Alichi celebrates husband's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi used her husband's birthday as an opportunity to let the world know how much he means to her.

The movie star shared a photo with her partner and gushed over how much of a perfect gift he is to her.

Alichi's fans and colleagues have flooded her comment section with beautiful wishes for her husband.

Source: Legit.ng