Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, recently caused a stir on social media with his recent video

The Mavin Records boss was seen dancing happily inside very heavy rainfall in a video making the rounds online

A number of social media users reacted to Don Jazzy’s rain dancing video and had funny things to say about it

Much loved Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, recently had his fans rolling with laughter over his recent antics on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Don Jazzy posted a video of himself dancing happily inside the heavy rain.

While many Nigerians were lamenting over the heavy rainfall and how it affected them enjoying the Sallah festivities, the music mogul appeared to be enjoying it.

Don Jazzy dances happily inside heavy rain in viral video. Photos: @donjazzy

In the video clip, the 39-year-old was seen showing off impressive dance moves as he played in the rain.

Don Jazzy was seen vibing to a song by one of his signees, Crayon, titled Ijo Laba Laba, as he nailed all the dance moves and even added a bit of Michael Jackson steps into the mix.

See the video below:

Fans react to video of Don Jazzy dancing inside the rain

Not long after Don Jazzy posted his rain dancing video online, a number of fans trooped to his comment section to express their amusement. Read some of their reactions below:

Acupofkhafi:

“Yes oooo Michael Jackson! Come ornnnnn!”

Wofaifada:

“Happiness is free.”

Lildytto:

“Don jazzy is a Joy giver .”

Theladyvhodka:

“Rub aboniki balm afterwards oooo.”

Switope:

“Donjazzy Jackson! .”

Modiva_tee:

“Ahn ahn!!! See those moves at the end.”

Mr.jollof_:

“Na the cold when go catch you after this video I dey reason.”

Nice one.

