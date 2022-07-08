Nigerian singer and Buga crooner Kizz Daniel has been trending on social media over a recent show he attended in the USA

A viral video from the event showed the moment the audience demanded a refund of their money after they waited 3 hours for him to arrive

The report revealed the singer who arrived late performed for only 30 minutes, an action which has sparked reactions online

Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel is currently trending on social media over his performance at a show in the USA.

Kizz Daniel was scheduled for a show in the US, but the reports revealed he was 3 hours late as fans expressed their displeasure.

Kizz Daniel made fans wait for three hours. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian singer was said to have performed for only 30 minutes, which angered fans as they threw papers and cups on the stage while demanding a refund.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Internet users react

The viral video has stirred reactions on many social media platforms as Nigerians lashed out at the Buga crooner.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

engr_series noted that it was typical Nigerian artists' behaviour to show up late.

__petiteamaka_:

"Haaaaaa abeg ooo... make una no stress Vado jare.. he could have had issues he had to deal with or something moreover no be em be the first to come late for show.. abeg make una rest rubbish."

treasure_chi:

"So he carry buga go US ."

carolyne_naomi:

"Lol his reputation in Minnesota too isn’t great. What’s up with him?"

ogemcjossy:

"Oh well! You can be gifted naturally, but performing arts should be studied differently. This is not a good report coming from his international fans at this point in his booming music career."

Kizz Daniel dreams of performing in the world cup

Nigerian singer and talented songwriter Kizz Daniel set his focus for the remainder of this year, which is a big one.

Kizz Daniel, who dropped the music video for the hit song Buga on Wednesday, June 22, said he wants to perform the song alongside a mass choir at this year's world cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to commence in November.

The new music video has continued to gain ground, and the singer prayed to God to help him make his dream come true.

Source: Legit.ng