Former US President, Barack Obama, sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community when he released his 2022 Summer playlist

The ex-president listed some Nigerian artistes like Burna Boy and songs he has been listening to this summer

Nigerians have reacted to the singers who are featured on the list and pointed out the missing ones

Nigerian music and artists continue to make waves and get recognised in other parts of the world.

The former US president, Barack Obama, has released his playlist for the 2022 summer, and it featured some Nigerian artistes and songs.

Obama names Nigerian artistes like Tems and their songs in his summer playlist. Credit: @burnaboygram @temsbaby @barackobama.

Source: Instagram

He shared the playlist via his official Twitter page, which confirmed that he has been listening to Burna Boy's Last Last, Tems' Vibe Out and Finesse by Pheelz and Buju.

Obama urged his followers to mention the songs they would add to the list.

Check out his tweet and full list below:

He also released a summer reading list that captured the books he has been reading so far.

Check his reading list below:

Nigerians react to Obama's summer playlist

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Barack Obama's summer 2022 playlist; some of them pointed out the obvious omissions.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Derrick_nnaji:

"Y'all should chill.... Obama no be Grammy na just one man."

Fashiondoctor19:

"So Nigerian artist dey there, it's still a win win."

Urhoboworldwide_:

"The fact that they ain't there does not mean they are not good, moreover its just Obama play list ....... Obama is not Grammy."

Yomii1680:

"Last Last finally got Obama, that hits hard, every body go chop breakfast ooooo."

Bshizzle70a:

"No Buga? I’ll take Obama’s list seriously when Kizz Daniel makes it. I dare you to name one of his songs which isn’t a hit."

Pacificblue21:

"Wahala for who no dey Obama list."

Tems gives moving speech after winning BET awards

The 2022 BET awards show was an entirely different experience for singer Tems who snagged two awards for the night.

During her acceptance speech, the Crazy Things hitmaker mentioned that it was her first time winning a BET award as she encouraged girls back home.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the Nigerian singer, who won the Best International Act category at the ceremony.

