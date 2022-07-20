Singer Omah Lay recently released his album, Boy Alone, and it appears the project is already getting international appeal

Just recently, Liverpool player Van Dijk treated his teammates to a song off the album titled Soso

A video of Dijk and other Liverpool players vibing to the track sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media

Tops acts like Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy are not the only afrobeats musicians who are getting international appeal with their music nowadays.

Just recently, a video of some foreign football superstars vibing to a song by Omah Lay from his album, Boy Alone, surfaced on social media to the delight of Nigerians.

Liverpool's Van Dijk plays Omah Lay's 'Soso' track in video. Photo: @omah_lay/@virgilvandijk

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Liverpool's Van Dijk was with some teammates for a training session, and he headed straight to the sound system, noting that he wants to put on a good song.

Surprisingly, the footballer played Omah Lay’s Soso track which is still gaining familiarity among fans days after he released it.

A different portion of the video also captured Rema and Tems songs playing in the room.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

"I've been going through a lot" - Omah Lay opens up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that vocally gifted singer Omay Lay revealed that he has been going through a lot in his life in the past couple of months in a video currently trending online.

The singer in the viral video said in that period, he lost a lot of people he considered his friends and family. However, some people have stayed through it all with him.

The Bad Influence singer, in a post shared on his Instagram handle, also revealed that his new album is set to drop on the 15th of July, 2020.

