YBNL act Fireboy DML has explained how recording the song ‘Peru’, and ‘Playboy’ changed his perspective on a lot of things

The Peru crooner said he had always been a reclusive superstar over the past few years, but he has learned to be more expressive since ‘Peru’ and ‘Playboy’

Fireboy’s Peru has been one of his greatest hits as he recently performed the song at Wembley with British singer Ed Sheeran who also jumped on the remix of the song

The wave of the moment, Nigerian singer Adedamola Adefolahan, professionally known as Fireboy DML, has revealed how recording the songs ‘Peru’ and ‘Playboy’ changed his perspective on life.

According to the YBNL act, he used to be the reclusive type of superstar and since recording these two songs, he had learnt to be more expressive and "come out of his box."

Fireboy DML on his life-changing experience. Credit: @fireboydml

Source: Instagram

“I have been a kind of reclusive superstar over the past few years, and last year when I recorded ‘Peru’ and the following few months when I recorded ‘Playboy’, it just changed my perspective on things.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Not to overthink stuff and just lean into the music and see where life takes you. I have learnt to be more expressive and music has made me come out of my box and experience new things and new people...” he said.

Fireboy bursts into tears in emotional video after performing on stage with Ed Sheeran at Wembley Stadium

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML, recently had an unforgettable moment in his music career when he performed at the Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom.

The YBNL star performed on the iconic stage with British singer, Ed Sheeran, at the stadium in the UK and it had an effect on him. They performed their music collaboration, Peru remix.

Later, Fireboy was seen breaking down in tears backstage as the performance and what it meant in his career moved him. In a video clip which went viral, the 26-year-old singer was seen chased by a cameraman as he started to get emotional backstage.

Source: Legit.ng