Popular veteran Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright, recently celebrated America’s Independence Day, July 4th, in a very interesting way.

The US-based movie star took a comic approach to the historical day on her social media page.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Bukky Wright shared a video of an oyinbo man and woman dancing to popular Nigerian song, Buga.

Actress Bukky Wright shares funny video to celebrate America's Independence Day. Photos: @bukkywright

Source: Instagram

In the video, the ‘couple’ appeared to be at a Nigerian wedding and part of a bride and groom’s train as they danced down the aisle.

The man and woman who appeared to have been taught how to dance to the Kizz Daniel song were seen giving it their all as they took center stage.

They went down low and later raised their shoulders high just like the lyrics of the song instructed.

Bukky Wright accompanied the video with a caption marking America’s Independence. She wrote:

“Wahala for who no fit buga. Happy 4th of July.”

See the funny video below:

Bukky Wright's fans react to funny video of oyinbo couple dancing Buga

Read what some internet users had to say about the video the actress shared below:

Bolatee_to:

“Wetin be dis.”

Shadechocc:

“Kire? ‍♀️‍♀️.”

Jephbauer:

“This is punishment.”

Chiefdaddy_777:

“I knew it that they will mess that dance up .”

Cherriesbeautyworld:

“ this na the real buga.”

Ebanksp:

“ they actually thought it was low low buga .”

Otusgbemisola:

“the lady even tried sef.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng