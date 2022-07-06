Beautiful actress and mother of one Adesua Etomi shared a cute image of herself and her husband Banky W in which they both rocked black and light-brown cowboy hats

While Banky seemed stylishly distracted with something he was attending to on his phone Adesua stood tall, elegantly posing for the gram

Adesua's smile in the photo is nothing but a joyful pleasure to behold, as she posed gushing from ear to ear next to her hubby

Adesua Etomi who recently made her debut in the Nigerian music industry, took to her Instagram page to share an adorable image of herself and her entertainment mogul hubby Banky W.

The couple were dressed in somewhat casual corporate outfits with Banky rocking a vintage shirt with the sleeves rolled up while Adesua was clad in a classy chiffon shirt with the top two buttons undone.

Adesua Etomi And Hubby Rocks Matching Fedora hats PhotoCredit:@Adesuaetomi

The actress captioned the post with three cute smiling faces with heart emojis while tagging her husband, Banky. She's definitely feeling warm and loved by her man.

Nigerian celebrities react to the photo

@brodashaggi

❤️

@amarakanu

Cheers to you both

@chinonsoarubayi

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

@temiotedola

❤️

While Banky W on his own end reacted to the post by simply just saying, "my baby" with a smiley face with heart-shaped eyes as if to say I am crazy about you. See his post below;

@bankywellington

" My baby"

While their other celebrities reacted with just acts and show of love to the post, Nigerians also shared their thoughts on the post, and some are just pure gold.

@nazonuzo

"At least you both have futures as hat models if this politics and acting thing don't work out "

@sandylurve

This love is forever, no weapon formed against you shall prosper.

@gbemisola_funmilayo

God.. I love you both so much

@preciousrich70

My everyday marriage prayer point, love u both to the moon❤️❤️, cheers to u both

@kaaytyler93

Aishhhhh president for change and our First Lady ehhhhhh God

It's you and me until the day we die: Banky W gushes at Adesua's photos ahead of her birthday

Legit.ng recalls that some months back just days ahead of his wife's birthday, Banky W, took to his social media pages to gush as ever over his wife Adesua Etomi, declaring that it was himself, his wife and the most-high until death do them part

In the post back then, Banky posted a snap of himself with Adesua together at their church’s Sunday service.

In the snap, the singer and his boo were seen holding hands as they walked together in church. Banky then accompanied the snap with a strong caption on how he and Adesua are together forever.

