Actress Regina Daniels didn’t let the arrival of her second son stop her from celebrating her first child, Munir Nwoko

Hours after putting to bed, the new mum managed to organize a mini birthday bash for her firstborn who clocked 2

The young film star flooded her Instagram page with adorable photos from the beautifully decorated hospital room

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels went the extra mile to make her first son, Munir’s birthday extra special even though she put to bed on the same day.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, took to social media announcing the arrival of their second son on June 29, which is also the same day their firstborn clocks 2.

Regina Daniels throws birthday party for son. Photo: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Well, even amid it all, the doting mum made sure that her new 2-year-old didn’t feel left out on his special day.

Regina managed to get a room in the hospital beautiful decorated and she also ordered a lovely cake for her son.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I’m so happy to have been able to still put something together, got him his favorite cartoon cake and my goodness moon is about to tear is brother up with lots of kisses and hugs,” the actress wrote.

See photos below:

Social media users react

acupofkhafi said:

"Awww it’s the second slide for me!!! Moon being a big bro already So so happy for you !!! Ihow you still put something together just after giving birth is amazing, you are blessed boo!! Sending you all so much love."

realangelaokorie said:

"Congratulations baby girl and happy birthday to moon ❤️."

ashmusy said:

"Regyy today today you are powerful oh congratsssss❤️."

akupokos said:

"Congratulations once again and happy birthday moon baby❤️."

ucheelendu said:

"Moon is a big brother… congratulations my darling."

chiomakpotha said:

"The sweetest photos ever ."

Regina Daniels wows netizens with baby bump photo after welcoming baby number 2

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, announced the great news of the birth of her second child on social media and it was met with a series of reactions.

Regina, on the other hand, confirmed the news with a post on her official social media page.

Taking to her Instagram profile, the new mother of two finally shared a baby bump photo to the joy of her fans.

Source: Legit.ng