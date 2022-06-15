Nigerian celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi, recently left fans amused over their banter on social media

The lovebirds exchanged naughty advice in a private conversation that was finally been shared with their fans online

Numerous social media users laughed hard at the messages and they reacted in interesting ways

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi have continued to keep fans admiring their relationship.

Just recently, the couple left fans amused after they shared their naughty banter with them on social media.

Taking to his Instagram story, Banky shared a private chat he had with Adesua where he complained of a blocked nose.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi have naughty banter on social media. Photo: @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

The music star and politician also shared a naughty solution with his wife. He sent her a post that claimed an orga*sm helps to clear a blocked nose.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adesua was obviously very tickled by Banky’s reply seeing as she laughed hard at it. See their exchange below:

Adesua also took to her Instagram story to share the same chat with a side note where she called her husband a complete riot. See the screenshot below:

Adesua Etomi shares her naughty chat with Banky W. Photo: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Internet users react to Adesua and Banky W’s naughty banter

Read what some social media users had to say about the celebrity couple’s naughty chat below:

Midella.cakes:

“See how you are smilling, So your nose is blocked now abi and you don’t have voters card o #getyourpvc.”

Rosechris__:

“Awwwwww blocked.”

Titismeeth:

“Cute tho...Looking through the comments. None of those "keep your private affair off social media" .”

Chidimma_patty:

“No wonder why I always have catarrh.”

Sneakers_wholesale_store:

“I’ve known this a long time ago, don’t know if it works though.”

Prinix___:

“Who go unblock my nose now.”

Oga_phonzy:

“And all of a sudden, everyone’s nose is blocked. God please nawwwwww! ”

Official_jolz:

“And I haven’t been breathing fine for days now.”

Interesting.

Banky W and Adesua share emotional video of son as he clocks 1

Top Nigerian celebrity couple, Adesua Etomi and Banky W’s son, Hazaiah Olusegun Wellington, clocked one.

The little boy turned one on January 25 and his parents took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.

Taking to their individual social media pages, Adesua and Banky shared a photo of their child as a newborn in their video compilation.

Source: Legit.ng