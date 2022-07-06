Desola Afod, wife of Veteran Nollywood actor and movie director Kunle Afod celebrates adding a year as turns 40 year old

The outspoken celebrity wife earlier today took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself and her husband all glammed up

The couple in the short clip in celebration of Desola's birthday could be seen walking down the stairs to a romantic music Afrobeat song all clad in a stunning Aso-Oke ensemble

Desola Afod hits the 40-year-old milestone, and she's out celebrating with the love of her life the veteran Yoruba movie director and actor Kunle Afod.

The actor's wife in a video shared on her social media page could be seen walked down the stairs as the couple ooze some serious cuddly love vibe in celebration of Desola's birthday.

Kunle Afod's Wife Desola Celebrates Turning 40th In Style PhotoCredit:@desolaafod

Source: Instagram

After the short four steps the couple at the base of the stairs stopped turned around and looked into each other's eyes love gazing before Kunle Afod planted a soft, gentle kiss on the forehead of his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the post Desola captioned her post saying she was stepping into her 40th with the love of her life, what else could sound more chilling and loving, with a background music by Kiss Daniel "I love you my baby"

In her own words she wrote;

"Stepping into my 40th with the love of my life @kunleafod"

Nigerians react to the post:

@iambimpeakintunde

"My favorite couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@omoaladealafia1

The fact is mr afod dey make me laugh with his look and steps

@folasadefiyin

Transformer Oga this is beautiful ❤️

@alajokegold

Dis your 40th birthday o ma loud gan ni,10 outfit for real photoshoot God when❤️❤️❤️ In addy to celeb wife tia tia

@iam_kolaamusan

Happy birthday my oga wife, long life and prosperity ijmn

The couple have been married for over a decade now and are ever waxing stronger with so much love light in the eyes. Though at the time of publish Kunle himself is yet to make a post about his wife 40th birthday.

Actor Kunle Afod Praises Wife After Success of His Star-Studded Birthday Party, Movie Premiere

Legit.ng recalls that sometime last year the Nollywood actor Kunle Afod had called on his fans and well-wishers to join him in celebrating his beautiful and dedicated wife, Desola.

The movie star couldn’t help but dedicate a celebratory post to his wife last year October following her support and input in seeing to the success of his recent birthday party and movie premiere.

Afod made it clear then that he can never stop loving his woman as he heartily expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to her.

Source: Legit.ng