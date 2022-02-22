Top Nigerian singer, Banky W, has taken to social media to gush over his beautiful wife, Adesua Etomi

The music star shared a powerful photo of himself with his wife at church and accompanied it with a moving caption

According to Banky, it is him, Adesua and God until the day they die, he also added that her birthday is a day away

Popular Nigerian singer and talent manager, Banky W, has once again gushed over his wife, Adesua Etomi, on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Banky posted a snap of himself with Adesua together at their church’s Sunday service.

In the snap, the singer and his boo were seen holding hands as they walked together in church.

Banky W gushes over his wife Adesua. Photos: @bankywellington

Banky then accompanied the snap with a strong caption on how he and Adesua are together forever. He also posted a bible verse to buttress his point.

He wrote:

“A person standing alone can be attacked and defeated, but two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken." Ecc 4:12”

"The singer then added that until the day they die, they would be together."

The rest of his caption reads:

“Until the day we die, it's you, me and the Most High. PS: @adesuaetomi's birthday is tomorrow oh, but this picture from Sunday's service at @mywaterbrook is sweeting me.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from fans and colleagues in reaction to Banky’s post. Read some of them below:

Chinonsoarubayi:

“Beautiful people.”

Officialwaje:

“❤️my people.”

Sonnia_agu:

“Awww thank you Banks. You and Susu make it easy to believe that real Love is possible.”

Abigaellecoly:

“P.Banks with the Word....P.S: Your wife is really beautiful. From the Inside Out.”

Nice one.

