Popular Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has taken to social media to share a new photo of herself

The movie star and mother of one is seen dressed in a long-sleeved blouse and denim pants which she paired with a hat

In the caption, the ivory beauty revealed she drew the inspiration for her outfit from her husband, Banky W

Adesua Etomi recently reminded her fans and followers just how much she has in common with her husband, singer/actor turned politician, Banky W.

She took to her Instagram page to share a new photo of herself rocking an interesting ensemble.

The actress dressed like her husband. Photo credit: @adesuaetomi, @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

In the photo, the mother of one strikes a stylish pose in an ensemble comprising of a cream blouse which she tucked into a pair of distressed denim pants and sported clear glass mules.

To give her look an edgy vibe, the actress rocked a dark, wide-brimmed Fedora hat.

In her caption, she revealed the outfit to be inspired by her husband and singer, Banky W who is known for his love of hats.

She captioned the post:

"Channelling my inner BW."

Check out the post below:

Reacting to her photo, Banky wrote:

"I look good on you."

Source: Legit.ng