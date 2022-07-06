Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun had his show in Maryland, USA, recently, and it was massive, with many Nigerians attending to show support

A highlight from the event showed the moment the comedian asked the audience to choose between Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi via a voice note

The result showed that the majority of the audience voted for Peter Obi as they made the loudest noise

One of Nigeria's leading comedians and actors, Ayo Makun, also known as AY Comedian, recently hosted his AY Live show in Maryland, USA.

The show was attended by many Nigerians living in Maryland as they came in large numbers to show support for AY.

AY Comedian had a show in Maryland, USA. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

In a statement via his Instagram account, an excited AY penned an appreciation message to his fans to acknowledge the Maryland show.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“How else do you describe this grace that I do not take for granted? Thank you Maryland. Atlanta you are next on July 8th.”

See the post below:

AY asks audience to choose preferred presidential candidate

However, a highlight from the show was when AY asked the audience to choose their preferred 2023 presidential candidate between Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

The outcome showed that Peter Obi won as those who preferred him made the loudest noise.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

tolito:

"Any Tinubu urchins caught up with hangover. Will follow the crowd and begin to shout Obi for president, obi for president obi for president. Tinubu urchins are well known confused set of people.."

thinkam:

"Them get PVC, if they don't make they influence their families at home, to get theirs."

smartpolician:

"It's an insult to Obi to have him contest in an election with Tinubu and Atiku. The problem of Nigeria is too much hate and attachment to tribe and religion. I just hope those two contestants won't run away on the day of debate."

thatfair guy:

"Unfortunately Obi will come fourth in the general election."

AY Comedian shares lovely moment with his 5-month-old baby

Ace comedian, Ayo Makun demonstrated how he is coping as a new father after sharing an adorable video of his 5-month-old daughter, Ayomide.

The comedian shared the lovely video of beautiful little Ayomide watching cartoons in the living room and she concentrated fully on the television.

AY said his daughter's concentration will give him the avenue to concentrate on the AY Live comedy concert in Abuja and wondered if cartoons still do magic.

Source: Legit.ng