Nigerian talented singer Brymo recently met with Seyi Tinubu, the son of the APC presidential candidate

Their meeting comes weeks after the singer took to Twitter to support Tinubu while adding that it was time for a City Boy to rule Nigeria

Seyi shared photos from their meeting while revealing that it was a pleasure for him to meet the singer

It appears talented Nigerian singer Brymo is officially BATified as he finally met Seyi Tinubu, the son of Bola Timubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2023 elections.

Seyi shared pictures from their meeting via his social media timeline, adding that it was a pleasure to finally meet the singer.

Seyi Tinubu said it was a pleasure to meet Brymo. Credit: @seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Had a great meeting with @brymolawale earlier today. #CityBoy it was a pleasure meeting him."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Brymo's meeting with Seyi comes weeks after he took to his Twitter page to support Tinubu while describing him as the best candidate to win the next election.

The singer went on to call the former Lagos state governor the City Boy and also said he has ''never met the man, or anyone who represents or is acquainted to him, or even his relations and political affiliates - and if we stopped trying to kill them off for being old."

Reactions trail photos of Seyi Tinubu and Brymo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

doyinblazzer:

"City boy meets City boy…Looking forward to when he’ll meet the real City boy (Jagaban) #BAT2023 ."

seunsujimoto:

"We are there already comes 2023, who wan know make dem know no going back #bat2023wemove."

i_am_don_prince:

"Is very bad to impose yourself on the people that don't want you, try and advice Baba to quit and allow youth to take over, we need these nation to work again.please the future of the young generation is a stake."

secrenene:

"Let allow the City boy to become the President @officialasiwajubat GCFR ♾️ INSHALLAH."

Brymo stars in Nollywood movie

He might be one of Nigeria’s best vocalists with at least a critically acclaimed album, but in a new film, Brymo was a frustrated upcoming singer caught up in the world of payola.

In his acting debut, Brymo plays the role of an upcoming artist Kola who tries to make the most out of his new hit record to get himself and his sister out of the slums of Lagos.

The demands of radio personalities to play his record and give him a platform led him to desperate actions.

Source: Legit.ng