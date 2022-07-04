Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, is in the news once again over his N400 million mansion

The controversial socialite replied to detractors who wanted to know why he has not yet moved into his new house

The crossdresser explained that he does not want to rush things and that he is the landlady of the house

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, with real name Idris Okuneye, has now opened up on why he has not yet moved to his new house.

In a recent video posted on the socialite’s official page, he explained why he was still living in his old house weeks after his talk of town housewarming party.

In the video clip, Bobrisky explained that the house belongs to him and he does not have to rush it.

Bobrisky speaks on why he has not yet moved into his N400m mansion. Photos: @bobrisky222

Not stopping there, Bob added that he is a great lover of luxury and he cannot build a house worth over N400 million and then rush the interior.

The crossdresser advised his fans to calm down and not rush him because he is ordering things he wants to use in the house.

The socialite bragged about how people would be in awe once he finishes the interior of the place. According to him, he would shut down Instagram once again after he is finished with the interior.

Bob noted that he is being charged over N80 million for the interior and that people should not rush him because he is the landlady.

He said:

“It’s my house. I don't have to rush it, It belongs to me. I don't pay no rent. I bought it with my money and I love luxury, I am a big fan of luxury. I cannot build that kind of house worth N400 million and I will now start rushing my interior. I don’t want to rush my interior, we are ordering the things we want to use, so just calm down, you guys should relax, don’t rush.”

Not stopping there, the crossdresser said:

“By the time I finish the interior decor, you people will open your mouth, you cannot close your mouth. You saw how I shut Instagram down on my housewarming? That is the same way I will shut down Instagram one more time when I finish the interior of that house.”

Bobrisky however noted that he is sure to move into his new mansion before Christmas.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Bobrisky’s reason for his delay in moving into his mansion

Diaryofakitchenlover:

“This lifestyle is hard mehn .”

Etta_xoxo:

“One thing about lie is once you start you will be looking for more to cover up the previous oneyour house or not enjoy.”

Izepretty:

“You did housewarming party for a house you have not finished? This Instagram eh .”

Im_boobae:

“But you rush do house opening ..Nobi when complete them dey do house warming?”

Highfamous:

“So you never finish am.. you dey do house warming. is this playing .”

Interesting.

James Brown celebrates Bobrisky on housewarming

Popular crossdresser, James Brown, slightly passed a shade at his colleague as he congratulated him on the N400 million mansion he just got.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, James Brown gave a huge shoutout to Bobrisky as he declared that he has always believed in his dreams of getting a big mansion.

He further stated that even the bible asked people to celebrate their enemies and the statement got people talking.

