Nollywood actor Itele has taken to social media with a post narrating his side of the story amid claims of abandoning his family

The actor disclosed that he has been battling with his health and has been in and out of the hospital for some time

Itele, however, apologized to those who are disappointed in his actions while promising to do better and take proper care of his ex-wife and their children

Famous movie star Ibrahim Yekini better known as Itele D Icon has finally reacted amid allegations of abandoning his ex-wife and the four kids they share together.

Recall that Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a video showing the poor living condition of the actor’s family members.

Actor Itele reacts as clip showing poor living condition of family goes viral. Photo: @iteledicon/@royalhugssurprises

The owner of a gifting company had paid a visit to the uncompleted building where Itele’s wife and children live and given them cash among other items.

Itele speaks up

Hours after the clip went viral in the online community, the King of Thieves actor penned a statement on Instagram where he disclosed that he has also been battling with his health.

Itele said he has been frequenting the hospital but chose to keep it private because he doesn’t want to get people worried.

The actor, however, admitted wrongdoing and apologized for how he approached the issue of his former wife.

For the actor, nobody is perfect and it is on this basis that he chooses to apologize to everyone who feels disappointed about his earlier outburst.

Itele stated that he loves his children and intends to take their welfare more seriously in the future to come.

"I Love my kids and I promise to do the needful henceforth, I am apologizing to the general public to please forgive my earlier outburst and disregard it," the actor wrote.

See his post below:

Social media users react

debbie_shokoya

"God Is With You @iteledicon01 Stay Strong."

jiganbabaoja said:

"God Almighty Allah will give you good health and you will live to enjoy the fruits of your labor stay strong bro."

spoilt_bratttttttttttttttt said:

"Glad you realized your mistakes and you are willing to do better. That’s all it takes,and shows how much of a good leadership you are I pray God comforts you and brings you peace on everything that is currently hurting you God bless you."

realojumolabello said:

"We love you just the way you are❤️❤️❤️ reading this push me to tears, indeed you are a man and a great leader too ... your health shall be restored."

