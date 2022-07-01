Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the Psquare music group has stirred mixed reactions over some strange tweets he shared

Peter said he had done his best and is left with no choice but to quit, he, however, didn’t open up about what he was quitting

His tweet has stirred reactions from many of his fans as they are worried it may be related to his marriage

At a time his twin brother Paul Okoye also known as Rude Boy is having challenges in his marriage, a series of tweets from Peter Okoye of the Psquare music group has left many worried.

In a statement via his Twitter handle, Peter said he is sad but is left with no choice but to quit.

Peter Okoye says he's quitting. Credit: @peterpsquare

In another tweet, Peter revealed he would be introducing someone else, the full details of what he meant, however, remain unknown.

The singer said:

“SAD! It’s been going on since last year! And I have done my best! And I am left with no choice than to Quit! Announcing official this weekend. I am quitting! Would be Introducing someone else. Announcing it officially by the weekend! God bless y’all.”

See the tweets below:

Fans react as Peter Okoye says he is quitting

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ngoziruth3:

"Abeg oooo in all thy quiting sir, let it not be your marriage or Psquare pls ."

camland:

"Hope it's not about your marriage? Whatever is de case I don't care, my happiness is that you've settled with your brother."

adegbadomosi:

"Why throwing your fans into unnecessary suspense. Be a man and hit the nail on the head quickly."

omovera:

"I hope this does not have to do with Marriage? It will be a serious blow on our faces if it is o. So please, keep trying your best to resolve whatever it is. Dont be in a hurry to bring it to the public, keep pushing and have faith, things will turn around if you persist."

Paul Okoye's wife sues singer

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita, has reportedly dragged the music star to court.

The couple who have three kids together have parted ways and Anita is now taking legal action against the singer after levelling a series of allegations against him.

Reports have made the rounds on social media that Paul’s marriage ended due to infidelity and other reasons.

