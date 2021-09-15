Lyta's baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde is not keeping it cool with the singer's manager, Seyi Awonuga after coming for her child

Kemi accused the manager of removing a song that has the name of her son on major platforms and replacing it with another version without it

She blasted the manager in a series of posts for being obsessed with her family while advising the manager to eat the original version she distributed

Nigerian music star, Lyta and his manager Seyi Amonuga are in the wrong book of the singer's baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde who accused them of beefing her one-year-old son, Aari by removing his name in his father's song.

Kemi calls out Lyta's manager for removing her son's name in a song. Credit: @offiicial_lyta @kemiayorinde

Source: Instagram

An angry Kemi made the outburst in a series of posts on her Instastory using not too pleasant words to qualify the manager.

In her words:

Imagine hating on 1 year old tho at your big age, my baby doesn't even know you exist, agbaya oshi. its my child you are coming after now, you tsha want my attention so bad are you that obsessed with us? at this point I know there's something else there, this ain't normal to me anymore on God what is your Problem with me Seyi Awonuga? I need to know.... Fr "

In another post, the babymama hinted that Seyi doesn't have any right to drop a wrong song for her artiste, Lyta and revealed that her baby daddy is not even under her management anymore.

"she is just proving a point that she has money and using it to bring other people down."

See screenshots of her posts below:

Reactions

josarz said:

"Make person collect phone from this baby wey go get baby."

prankhottie said:

"This girl rest in Jesus name Amen."

mizztace wrote:

"Omo are u sure this girl is alright u don drag this guy since beginning u self rest na abi u no Dey get headache."

acupofarewa_hoyin said:

"Immaturity is a disease, to be learned and still act like an half baked literate is another"

Lyta Apologizes to Babymama

Singer, Lyta has apologized to his babymama, Kemi Ayorinde after she called him out on social media.

Kemi said Lyta has only contributed 40k for his child since he was born and could not raise 13k to buy balloon for his 1st birthday,

She later revealed that Lyta has apologised to her and her baby and he is calling to check up on them every day.

