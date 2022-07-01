Following the news of Nollywood filmmakers Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz separation, different rumours have taken over social media

Fans of Toyin Abraham and her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi were thrown into panic when news made the rounds that they had issues in their marriage

Kolawole Ajeyemi has taken to social media to reveal that the news is fake and shared an adorable video

Toyin Abraham's husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi has debunked rumours that he and his wife are secretly going through rough patch in their marriage.

The rumour took over social media after Funke Akindele's estranged husband JJC Skillz announced that their marriage is over.

Toyin Abraham's husband says their marriage is fine Photo credit: @kolawoleajeyemi

Source: Instagram

Fake news

Taking to his Instagram page, Toyin's husband Kolawole shared a lovely video of him with his wife and daughter Temitope.

They danced as they recreated a viral TikTok trend and Ajeeyemi passed his message across in the caption.

"Psalm 91vs1to16 @toyin_abraham @temitopeajeyemi #Ire #fakenews"

Fans heave sigh of relief

oyizz_cocktailsandchops:

"This family would thrive, they would know nothing but peace"

myladytop:

"God bless your marriage, cos I love toyin like kilode"

mojsolajoy24:

"This video means a lot me ,I was so scared with what i saw on Facebook this morning may God be praised forever in you home my only world best."

tele2007:

"Your house is blessed, I will forever rejoice with you, my Lord will speak for you and direct your ways, you will not labour in vain."

tangellebeauty_place:

"My mind is at rest now."

mayor4christ:

"Gistlover don dy shake tables. God will sustain your home."

bosslady_collectionss:

"I cover your marriage with the blood of Jesus, what God has joined together let no man put assunder ❤️❤️❤️"

Strange' action from JJC Skillz shortly before & after announcing separation

Nigerian celebrity couple Rasheed Bello better known as JJC Skillz and Nollywood actress Funke Akindele are trending across major social media platforms in Nigeria after the musician announced their separation.

It appears JJC Skillz had dropped a hint about the break-up before making the actual announcement.

Hours after announcing their separation, JJC Skillz, in a post via his Instastory, vibed to Burna Boy’s hit song, Last Last, which talks about failed relationships.

