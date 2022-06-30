Nigerian singers Peter and Paul Okoye (Psquare) have stirred emotions as they rendered a new version of their 2005 hit single Bizzy Body

A video showed the twin brothers rehearsing ahead of their performance at this year’s Afro Nation concert in Lisbon, Portugal

The video has stirred different reactions, while some commended them, others noted that it was time they dropped new songs

Ahead of the Afro Nation festival in Lisbon, Portugal, scheduled to commence on Friday, July 1, Nigerian singers and twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye, better known as Psquare, have given fans a peep into what to expect from them at the concert.

This comes as a video of the twin brothers rehearsing ahead of the show went viral on social media.

Video from Psquare rehearsal in Portugal. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

The video showed Psquare rehearsing their 2005 hit song Bizzy Body in an electrifying dimension.

Sharing the video via his Twitter handle, Peter Okoye wrote:

“In Lisbon Portugal Live rehearsals with @_abolaji @neobass1 @m.ichaelthompson @awhy_show @djcharlieshee_ see y’all in Faro Portugal on friday! CC @afronation @Psquare_world.”

See the video below:

Mixed reactions as Psquare rehearse their hit songs

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

optimist:

"I was planning to hate this, but it's so good it left me smiling. But it's not gonna make me OBIdient ."

souladamstweet:

"Make una do new songs abeg, these songs are too old. People are codedly giving you guys time to put new songs together, that's why they are still supporting you for these old songs. You should not come and rest on your laurels and play to the gallery. Stagnant water stinks."

catchmetvlive:

"That transition was fire ."

edah_christopher:

"I do love you song right from when I was small. As an upcoming dj. I'll play your song no matter the kind of ceremony I go."

Psquare announces world tour to 100 cities

It appears 2022 is a year of music tours for many singers in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and veterans Peter and Paul Okoye, better known as Psquare, are set to join the train.

The twin brothers, in a video, announced their first music tour after settling their differences in November 2021.

Ahead of the tour scheduled to commence in September, Psquare revealed they would be dropping two new songs in the coming days.

The brothers revealed they would be touring 100 cities across different parts of the world.

Source: Legit.ng