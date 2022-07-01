From the moment Funke Akindele's husband JJC Skillz announced their separation, different reactions and takes have taken over social media

Nigerian journalist and former media aide to ex Governor of Ekiti state, Lere Olayinka has shaded JJC with a post on Facebook

Olayinka revealed that it is a taboo for a Yoruba man to move in with a woman or his wife the way JJC did after marrying Funke

Seasoned Nigerian journalist and former media aide to ex Governor of Ekiti state, Lere Olayinka, has waded into the marital crisis of JJC Skillz and actress Funke Akindele.

In a Facebook post, Olayinka shaded JJC Skillz over his decision to move into his wife's home after they got married.

Lere Olayinka shades JJC Skillz with tradition Photo credit: Lere Olayinke/@funkejenifaakindele

It is taboo because if such a man dies in that house, his body will have to be moved out through the window.

See the post below:

Reactions to Olayinka's post

Obum Anagbogu:

"But when a woman gets properly married to a man she automatically becomes his 'property', as it were; all her property, ditto. Let's put an end to this 21st-century sensationalism, please."

Afolabi B Tola:

"It is in-law's house,not woman's house. Don't pervert our culture sir!"

Lola Sotola:

"It's only an unfit man that will go and live inside a house built by a woman after exchanging marriage vows."

Bankole Ayodeji:

"There is something wrong with this funke akindele of a thing from her father burial saga to almoroof stuff."

Oluwafemi Imoleayo Fitila:

"So funke Akindele is protecting something."

Ogbeni Arijeloye:

"I appreciate Funke Akindele for what she did to JJC Skillz."

JJC Skillz vibes to Burna Boy’s Last Last

Nigerian celebrity couple Rasheed Bello better known as JJC Skillz and Nollywood actress Funke Akindele are trending across major social media platforms in Nigeria after the musician announced their separation.

It appeared JJC Skillz had dropped a hint about the break-up before making the actual announcement.

Hours after announcing their separation, JJC Skillz, in a post via his Instastory, vibed to Burna Boy’s hit song, Last Last, which talks about failed relationships.

