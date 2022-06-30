Nigerian musician JJC Skillz and actress Funke Akindele are currently trending on social media after the former announced their separation

It, however, appears JJC Skillz had dropped hints about their break-up before he made the actual announcement

JJC Skillz, in a series of posts via his Instastory, had dropped quotes about not keeping silent and speaking the truth

Shortly after announcing their separation, JJC Skillz went on to vibe to Burna Boy’s Last Last, a song that talks about failed relationships

Now former Nigerian celebrity couple Rasheed Bello better known as JJC Skillz, and Nollywood actress Funke Akindele are trending across major social media platforms in Nigeria after the musician announced their separation.

Before and after JJC Skillz announced separation from Funke Akindele. Credit: @jjcskillz @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

JJC Skillz, before announcing separation from Funke Akindele

It appears JJC Skillz had dropped a hint about the break-up before making the actual announcement.

JJC, in a series of posts via his Instastory, shared quotes that talked about not keeping quiet if it is for the best. He also shared a video about letting go of fear and going on to do what is right.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

JJC Skillz announces separation from Funke Akindele

On Thursday, June 30, JJC Skillz would go on to drop the bomb as he announced the end of his marriage to the Nollywood actress. The musician admitted that the last two years have been indeed difficult for their family, and things are now beyond repair.

JJC Skillz vibes to "breakfast" song

Hours after announcing their separation, JJC Skillz, in a post via his Instastory, vibed to Burna Boy’s hit song, Last Last, which talks about failed relationships.

See the post below:

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz arrive at AMVCA separately

Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz had attended the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) Gala separately, sparking rumours that all may not be well.

Unlike in the past, Funke and JJC would storm events together and rock complimenting outfits, but for the AMVCA Gala, the celebrity couple took things differently.

They arrived at the event in different cars, they also didn’t take pictures together as they both minded their business while catching fun with some of their colleagues separately.

Source: Legit.ng