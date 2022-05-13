Veteran Nollywood actor, Hank Anuku, recently made an appearance on social media on his birthday

The movie star turned a new age on May 12, 2022, and he took to social media to celebrate it with fans

Anuku shared a lovely family photo of himself with his wife and kids and noted that Mercy has found them

Nigerian veteran actor, Hank Anuku, has made an appearance on social media to mark the occasion of his birthday.

Taking to his official Instagram page on May 12, 2022, the film star shared the news of the special occasion with fans.

The Nollywood star known in the early 2000s for his bad boy roles used the opportunity of his birthday to show off his beautiful family.

Actor Hank Anuku marks birthday with family photo. Photos: @ha1962anukuha

Source: Instagram

Anuku shared a lovely photo of himself with his wife and children. Not stopping there, the actor noted in his caption that mercy has found them.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In his words:

“Mercy has found us. My family n I on my birthday today 12th May 2022.”

See the photo below:

See another birthday photo below:

Fans and celebs celebrate Hanks Anuku on birthday

Shortly after the veteran actor shared his birthday post online, fans trooped to his comment section to wish him well. Read what some of them had to say below:

Zubbymichael:

“Light .”

Shangeorgefilms:

“Happy birthday nwannem oma, chukwu gozie gi, more Grace. .”

Chineduikedieze:

“Happy birthday boss man ❤️.”

Yprincetimz:

“Happy birthday king celebration will always be yours #birthday blessings boss.”

Iam_vic_o:

“Happy birthday to u heavy man, my fav actor... Many more years. Long life and prosperity... Legend.”

Mamatwo20:

“Happy birthday to you legend ❤️ we still support you from congo and Nigeria .”

Officiallyoby.be:

“Happy blessed birthday Legendary Hanky❤❤ Ngozi Ngozi.”

Jkins_w:

“Wow, Beautiful family,so good to see the face of your wife . extend my greetings to her.”

Ebbydon:

“Happy birthday Dede many more years enjoy your day ❤️.”

Nice one.

Veteran actor Gbenga Richards passes on

Popular veteran Nollywood actor, Gbenga Richards, has thrown the film industry into mourning after passing on.

According to reports making the rounds, the movie star died in the morning of Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Richard, who was once a vibrant actor is said to have fallen on hard times and had difficulty raising funds to treat his ailments.

Source: Legit.ng