“If You Like Pray, They Will Sleep With Your Husband Too”: Actor Stanley Nweze Addresses Ex Side Chics
- Nollywood actor Stanley Nweze recently sent out word to married women who used to sleep with other people's husbands before they settled down
- The actor affirmed that even if these retired side chics pray, it changes nothing because other girls will sleep with their husbands too
- Nigerians have however disagreed with the actor as they mentioned that women who didn't sleep with people's husbands get cheated on
Nollywood star Stanley Nweze has sparked reactions on social media after he decided to address women who used to be side chics when they were younger.
The actor simply noted on his Instagram story channel that it is not possible for their husbands to escape because other girls will sleep with them too.
Nweze also made sure to point out that prayers will not stop the retired side chics from getting cheated on.
See the post below:
Reactions to Stanley's post
naijabet:
"A man will still cheat if he wants to cheat, forget all this sermon."
joelilyofficial:
"How about the ones that get cheated on regardless????"
db_naturals_:
"Lmao… Funny thing is in most cases it doesn’t always work like that .. I wish life was a movie but it is not."
mantha___1
"This asewo boy sef dey talk."
de.leejoe:
"How about the ones dt didn’t do married men n still get cheated on nork????"
naija_rich_kids:
"Another jobless actor disturbing us daily with unnecessary quotes."
lavivia25:
"What of the ones that didn’t sleep with married men but there husband’s cheat on them?"
youngpweetie:
"What about the single men that sleep people with wife? That means another man will sleep with their wives."
