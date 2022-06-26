Nigerian singer, Portable recently announced to fans that he would not be giving them money on the road anymore

The singer noted that he would channel his funds to women and o=children who realled needed help and urged his fans to get to work

Portanle has shared a video from one of his trips on his new quest as he reached out to a woman who just had twins

Portable is relly living up to the new rule he has made concerning how he would be spending his money.

The controversial singer had earlier taken to social media to let his fans know that he would not be giving them money on the streets anymore.

Portbale gives women and new mum money after warning fans Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The singer urged his fans to get to work and hustle hard as he revealed widows, old women and children will benefit from his wealth moving forward.

Mission starts

Fulfilling his promise, Portable shared a video fo the moment he visited a young woman who had just delivered twins.

The singer prayed for the babies as he gushed over the, and handed their mum a handful of cash.

As expected, people had gathered around the area and when the singer eventually made it back outside, he made sure to give the women with babies and old women he saw money.

Despite Portable's warning to fans earlier, a group of young boys still followed him about with hopes that they would get sttled.

"MISSION STARTS. This is what God will wants as I visits those who really needs me , this is a video of newly born twins . Am so happy to keep giving."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's video

fimybaby:

"A real king"

iammmi1:

"You can never change "

aphrodite_masob:

"Givers never lack may you not lack as you are always giving out..but still dey try save o."

realblinks01:

"Afi trenches yii sha"

deborah_09c:

"You no go fall my brother."

blessed_perfume_world:

"Bro whoever that is handling ur acct or advice...is doing well now "

Source: Legit.ng