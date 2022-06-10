Nigerian talent manager Teebillz shared a photo of him and his woman in a pool as he shared a caption that has seen him come under fire

Teebillz, in his caption, advised men to make their women their side chic as he said it would let them understand how costly outside chic s are for their soul

s His statement has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, while some of his fans applauded him, some netizens chose to tackle him

Popular Nigerian talent manager and ex to Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, Teebillz is making headlines over a post he made via his Instagram account.

Teebillz took to his social media timeline to share an intimate photo of him and his woman in a pool as he captioned it to warn men about the cost of keeping side chics.

Teebillz compares wives & side chics.



"When you make your woman your side chic, you will understand how costly outside chic are for your soul".



Mixed reactions trail Teebillz advice

The talent manager stirred reactions on social media as some netizens asked what happened to his relationship with Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage.



gaby:

"Abeg make we hear word there. E go soon look for body of water just now."

cypress:

"Bad advice, my wife can't endure what i do to my side chic, Nah i want my wife to stay alive for me and train our children."

ekenev2:

"trying hard to make sense yet you write rubbish."

creamy_lilmama:

"Help me tell them your fellow men cause they won’t still get it ."

joyceee160:

"Coming from someone who cheated on Tiwa. U think we’ve forgotten Edible Caterer."

Teebilzz gushes on babymama

The former husband of music superstar, Tiwa Savage, Teebillz got social media users drooling after sharing beautiful moments with his new partner.

The two lovebirds look so compatible together as they shared a beautiful gyming moment.

In one of the slides, Teebillz passed a slight dig at his previous lovers as he declared:

"Don't get caught up in the hype and miss out on a real one because you couldn't tell the difference.

