Popular actress Mercy Johnsosn recently shared a video of herself in a skin tight black dress and has sparked reactions online

The mum of four has always preached that her body is natural with the curves even after four children

Fans of the actress commended her for staying natural as they praised and gushed over her in the comment section

Mercy Johnson st her Instagram page on fire with a new video and the actress is basking in praises and sweet words.

The movie star who was in her kitchen shared a video of herself in a skin-tight black dress that generously showed off her curves figure.

Mercy Johnson's fans gush over her in new video Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The mum of four was definitely feeling herself as she turned in her heels and showed off her behind for the camera with a huge smile on her face.

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Mercy

2nitdontee:

"Mamiiiiiii"

favour_rioborue:

"This is called real natural shape ❤️"

homewithgarbiejoan:

"Sis. That body is goals "

asquarednetwork:

"Beautiful and Blessed ❤️"

foodbuzzaf:

"You too fine abeg ❤️"

vivianoranye864:

"It is the shape for me"

fluffydivacakes:

"Mercy with the body "

callmekvc:

"Wow... This body shape is perfectly good "

omajewelries_more:

"Okurrrr, another baby loading ❤️"

eagleangel22:

"Body goal, no fake bumbum"

davidmojolaoluwaolawore:

"Lovely, I like your body shape."

mercyjohnsonsaddict:

"Mama with the body❤️❤️"

lindapeters609:

"My very own lady u look sweet"

iamveraline:

"Awwwwn ❤️❤️❤️❤️I love ur gown "

Source: Legit.ng